TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot dead by Tampa police when he led them on a chase Monday night after reportedly stabbing a woman several times in front of three children, according to officials.

The man, a 33-year-old who was not publicly identified, allegedly stabbed a woman several times in the 2800 block of 35th Street while in front of three children between the ages of 2 and 6, officials said.

The man left with the kids and dropped them off with his brother, police said. The man then stole his brother’s AK-47, which was later pointed at officers during the chase.

The man’s car was spotted at 5:40 p.m. headed south near Dale Mabry Highway and Spruce Street, officials said. The suspect drove around spike strips that were deployed before he crashed into a blue sedan on Florida Avenue, where the man opened fire, officials said.

Officers shot back and the man was killed, according to police.

Sabrina Turner said she was caught in the crossfire while she was driving to work on North Florida Avenue.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I tried to get down on the floor and hide. I knew I was gonna get shot. I just didn’t know where, if I was gonna survive.”

Turner ducked for cover in her driver’s seat.

“I saw my door just kind of fling open and a police officer just grabbed me and ran me this way to cover behind a building,” she said. “They were still shooting back and forth.”

Sabrina Turner is thanking @TampaPD officers who rescued her during the exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect. https://t.co/wAFBxzI2KE pic.twitter.com/9VrEtwWRxB — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) July 18, 2023

Police Chief Lee Bercaw called the officers “heroes” and offered thoughts to the woman who was stabbed and taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

“This suspect was a public menace and deadly threat to our community,” Bercaw said. “He had no regard for human life.”

“No one should have to witness the chaos that this suspect caused our community,” Bercaw said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and both officers have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol, police said.