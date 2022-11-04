ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.

Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for Safety, trafficking cocaine, driving without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

On Wednesday, deputies were trying to serve a warrant for Parker’s arrest when they saw him driving a white Dodge Durango traveling southbound on Davis Highway. Deputies said they tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle started to increase speeds and maneuver through traffic. Deputies said they started to get closer and notify Parker to pull over when Parker exited on Airport Boulevard and began traveling westbound.

According to the arrest report, Parker then started driving faster and maneuvering to pass vehicles. Deputies said they started to pursue Parker, who started traveling northbound on Palafox Street at a high rate of speed. While traveling eastbound on Johnson Avenue deputies said Parker’s vehicle approached a hard curve and then they lost sight of the vehicle.

As deputies approached the curve, they said they saw obvious signs of debris and the vehicle wrecked in the yard of 820 Johnson Ave. Deputies said they then saw Parker running from the vehicle and were able to apprehend him.

After searching the wrecked car, deputies said they found:

Two clear plastic bags which held crack cocaine and four clear plastic bags which held powdered cocaine, for a total weight of 191 grams

One clear bag with unknown white powder

A pill bottle which held a small amount of marijuana, three blue pills, two pills with a M/30 imprint, one pill imprinted with K9. Both pills were identified as Hydrocodone/Oxycodone

Three round orange pills

Black digital scale

Two EBT Cards

One pre-packaged bag labelled “Rainbow Cake,” which held marijuana

Two colored and prepackaged bags which held remnants of marijuana

A brown bottle labeled Promethazine

A large quantity of money

A stolen Glock 27, 40 caliber, semi-automatic handgun, which held an extended magazine carrying 26 rounds of ammunition

Parker was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.