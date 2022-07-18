TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Friday for driving a stolen pickup truck to a Space Force Base in Brevard County in what he called a mission from the president of the United States, reports said.

According to WESH 2 News, 29-year-old Corey Johnson, of Ocala, stole a Ford F-150 from Riviera Beach, Florida three days before he drove to Patrick Space Force Base.

When Johnson tried to get on the base, he claimed the President told him in his mind that he needed to take the vehicle and warn government officials that there were U.S. aliens fighting Chinese dragons, WRBW reported.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail. He was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $3,000.

Patrick Space Force Base is home to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Space Launch Delta 45, which is described as the premier launch delta of the new United States Space Force. The site is located approximately 18 miles away from the Kennedy Space Center.