ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for a domestic violence charge after allegedly choking and beating a woman, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Lee Salter, 46, was charged with two counts of battery, obstructing justice and damaging property.

Deputies said on Aug. 4, they responded to an unknown disturbance, where they saw a car off the side of the road that hit some trees and bushes. Speaking with the victim, she said she was on the phone with a woman who said she was pregnant by Salter. After bringing the conversation up to Salter, she said they got into an argument.

While on the phone again with the pregnant woman while in Salter’s car, the victim said Salter told her to hang up the phone, attempting to take it from her. That is when Salter reached around the back of her neck and choked her with his right arm. She said she bit Salter and then he hit her twice on the side of her head.

According to the victim, she tried to call 911, but Salter threw her phone out of the window, due to being on probation and not wanting to get into more trouble with law enforcement. Salter then stated, “[Expletive], we’re both gonna die,” and then swerved off the road and ran the vehicle into the trees and bushes. The victim said Salter got out of the vehicle and ran southbound on Matthew Lane and cut into the first yard heading eastbound toward Mission Road.

Deputies said they made contact with Salter’s neighbor who said earlier they saw the victim yelling at an unknown woman, then saw the victim damaging Salter’s vehicle with a cinder block, frying pan and several other items. The witness said that he and his wife also observed the victim setting Salter’s clothes on fire in the front yard.

Salter was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.