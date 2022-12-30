PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said.

The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired.

Witnesses told police that 64-year-old William Clarence Thompson, of Panama City Beach, fired multiple shots at a dog in the park after a fight between Thompson’s dog and another larger dog, police said.

They added that the dog was struck at least once and was transported to a local veterinarian’s office with severe or life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, discharging a firearm in public, and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.