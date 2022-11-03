CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a hiker and his wife in the Crestview area Tuesday night, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO said a man and his wife were helping set up a campsite for a homeless man, Jonathan Corey Davis, who they met on the Florida Natural Scenic Trail about a mile east of Highway 85.

According to the press release, Davis stabbed the man in the stomach for unknown reasons and left.

“The victim’s wife went to a location where she could use a cell phone to call 9-1-1 and describe the suspect.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO said a Crestview Police Officer located Davis near HWY 85 with a bloody knife and blood on his clothes. Davis was wanted for a burglary warrant and other charges out of Leon County.

“The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Davis with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO said the man was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.