TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Win up to $250,000 a year for the rest of your life with the Florida Lottery’s newest “Year for Life” scratch-off games.

Tickets start at just $1 and cost as much as $10. The new games offer more than $2 billion in cash prizes, according to the Florida Lottery.

To play, match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number. Get a “coin” symbol, and win the prize shown for that symbol. Get a “2X” symbol, and win two times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a “10X” symbol, and win 10 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a “moneybag” symbol, and win all 15 prizes!

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining $250,000YR/LIFE 1-in-6,046,170 4 4 $10,000 1-in-251,924 96 96 $5,000 1-in-30,383 796 796 $1,000 1-in-4,784 5,055 5,055 $500 1-in-2,185 11,071 11,071 $200 1-in-1,143 21,150 21,150 $100 1-in-77 313,367 313,367 $50 1-in-93 259,004 259,004 (Florida Lottery)

The overall odds of winning the $10 game are 1-in-3.33.

Starting July 3, players can also enter their non-winning Year for Life tickets and Cash4Life tickets purchased between July 3 and Aug. 6, 2023, into the “Free Ride & Fuel for Life Bonus Play Promotion.” Ten players will be selected to win a Ford vehicle, free fuel for a year, and a chance to win free fuel for life.

Ten lucky winners selected from the Aug. 8 drawing will participate in the “Lucky Pik” game show event Oct. 20 – 22, to reveal the Ford model vehicle won and play to win additional fuel for a year prizes.