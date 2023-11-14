TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Republican sparked outrage with her remarks about Palestine during the special legislative session, which have since gone viral on social media.

On Nov. 7, while speaking in support of a bill calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) said, “We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?”

In the clip, which has racked up 11.9 million views on X, a heckler can be heard shouting, “all of them.” The woman was later identified as Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-Escambia County).

“One of my colleagues just said, ‘all of them,'” Nixon said, visibly emotional. “Wow. One of my colleagues said, ‘all of them.'”

In the days that followed, Salzman’s comment drew criticism from Democrats and civil rights advocates.

The Florida Democratic Party issued the following statement on X:

The Florida Democratic Party condemns Michelle Salzman’s comments made on Tuesday. No elected official in any chamber in the United States of America should advocate for the death of civilians. Israelis and Palestinians are both victims of this war against Hamas. We continue to support the Biden administration’s efforts to call for the release of hostages, minimize civilian casualties and negotiate humanitarian pauses. The Florida Democratic Party

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Salzman’s comment and urged the Republican Party of Florida to censure her. The Muslim civil rights advocacy group also called for “public repudiation of the genocidal comment.”

“This chilling call for genocide by an American lawmaker is the direct result of decades of dehumanization of the Palestinian people by advocates of Israeli apartheid and their eager enablers in government and the media. Representative Salzman’s words are incredibly dangerous and dehumanizing to Palestinians here at home and under the Israeli occupation. She must face her party’s censure and a public repudiation from all Florida legislators.” CAIR-Florida Executive Director Imam Abdullah Jaber

Nixon posted several messages to social media about her colleague’s comment.

“You have sitting FL legislators calling for the total annihilation of a group of people on the chamber floor. You have some sharing photos of Palestinian babies laying dead in rubble with quotes saying ‘Thank You.’ You have them calling colleagues terrorists,” Nixon wrote on X. “This is what Florida has become under decades of republican leadership. Instead of addressing issues that Floridians care about, those in leadership are emboldening legislators to incite violence on communities.”

Nixon also urged those upset with Salzman’s comments not to send her harassment or death threats.

“When we match negative energy with the same, we are no better than those we profess to be in the wrong,” Nixon wrote on X. “Call for her censure and her resignation, but do not put this woman’s life and her family’s life in danger. We must continue to take the moral high road.”

Salzman has not responded to media requests for comment as of this report. Since the clip went viral, the posts on her X account have become protected.