Florida homeowner still flying ‘Trump Won’ and ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banners despite sign ordinance

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County, who claims he is in violation of their sign ordinance.

Last month, Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code for the banners outside his home in Seagrove Beach that are almost three stories tall. The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic corridor where he lives.

Peavy is still being fined $50 a day for being in violation of the county’s sign ordinance along scenic highway 30A. He was originally cited in October and said he now owes over $4,000.

Despite the sign ordinance and the fines he has incurred, Peavy said he has no plans of taking the banners down.

“We haven’t paid any fines yet,” he said. “We are trying not to pay the fines because we believe we have our First Amendment right so we are standing up to the county here.”

Peavy said he is going to Walton County court in the next couple of weeks to argue the constitutionality of the ordinance. He said he will take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if he has to.