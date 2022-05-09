TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teen who was reported missing Friday after leaving her home for school was found, according to her family.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Gabriella Mahadan, 17, was last seen leaving her home Friday around 6:40 a.m. She was supposed to go to school but never came home. Authorities said it was possible the teen traveled to the Tampa Bay area.

According to a report from WESH 2 News, Mahadan’s mother reportedly posted an update to her Facebook page saying, “Update: Jessica has been found. Thank you to everyone for your prayers and support and thank you for sharing.”

Deputies previously said a note found in Jessica’s bedroom implied intentions of self-harm.

Correction: A typo incorrectly stated Jessica’s height. The error was corrected.