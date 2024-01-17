BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A hard freeze in the Florida Panhandle caused the usual trouble for the normally warm climate Wednesday.

A pipe burst in Callaway and residents went searching for the coats and gloves that normally gather dust. In Blountstown, a large outdoor fountain froze over.

The fountain, which sits in Magnolia Square, was solid ice at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall took several photos and shared them.

Things are expected to get closer to normal for Blountstown the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.