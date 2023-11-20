TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are searching for a driver after a street race led to another driver being ejected from a car Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An unknown driver in a Ford Mustang and a 38-year-old Ocala man in a Chevrolet Corvette were street racing on westbound SR-200 near Ocala, driving recklessly and making multiple lane changes.

FHP said in the area of Southwest 80 Street, the Ocala man hit another car, a Toyota Prius, carrying a 78-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man. The man then traveled off the road, hitting a utility pole and then a tree.

At some point, that driver was ejected from his Corvette.

FHP said the unknown driver parked his car behind a local business and checked the status of the man who had ejected.

Florida Highway Patrol

The Ocala man then fled the scene.

FHP is now searching for the driver, who is described as a “heavy-set white male with arm tattoos.” He appears to be bald, under his cap and has a beard.

At the time of the crash, the man was wearing a pink shirt and grey Under Armour shorts. FHP believes he was driving a silver Ford Mustang, ranging from 2020 to 2023, with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290.