TAMPA (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Chihuahua in Greenacres, Florida, was confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest living dog.

Named TobyKeith, the dog was confirmed to be 21 years and 66 days by the Guinness Book of World Records on March 16, according to its website.

According to GWR, Gisela Shore adopted the dog from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old. Since then, TobyKeith has been with her.

“I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer,” said Shore.

TobyKeith has far exceeded the usual life expectancy of an average Chihuahua, which can range from 12 to 18 years.

She believes TobyKeith’s continued health is helped by regular exercise and a healthy diet, consisting of vegetables, rice and chicken and no sugary treats.