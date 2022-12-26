FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a member of its special response team was killed during a response to a domestic violence situation over the weekend.

Corporal Ray Hamilton, 55, was shot at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday while responding to the incident. Hamilton was taken to Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital, where he died from his injuries at about 3 p.m.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the OCSO, dedicated to protecting others,” said Sheriff Eric Aden in a news release. “We appreciate the endless stream of words of support that have come in for his family and his co-workers as we face this heartbreaking loss of a profoundly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero.”

According to the OCSO, deputies were responding to a domestic violence battery call at a townhome on North Park Boulevard at about 9 a.m. on December 24. A victim reported that Timothy Price-Williams had slapped and shoved them the night before and had taken their phone so they could not call 911.

Deputies were called to the scene after Price-Williams refused to come out of the house.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, at some point before 1 p.m., Price-Williams allegedly fired shots that hit Hamilton. Price-Williams was also hit by officer gunfire, but his injuries were not life-threatening.