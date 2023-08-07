HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies came to the rescue of a four-legged resident who was stuck on a hiking trail Thursday night.

The 140-pound St. Bernard dog was on a walk with his owner on a nature trail when he suddenly couldn’t make the walk back.

With help from the owner, deputies placed the dog onto a blanket and hiked back to the owner’s car.

The dog was loaded into the back of the owner’s car so she could take him to the emergency veterinarian.

“Our amazing deputies proved their strength and compassion as they carried the 140 lb furry friend all the way back to the owner’s vehicle, ensuring the pup could reach the emergency vet promptly,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.