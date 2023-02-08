PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little Flower Catholic Church.

DCF and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were notified on Feb. 3, and the diocese said at this time, Gordon is not serving in ministry until they receive the outcome of the investigation.

“The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee is committed to protecting children, youths and vulnerable adults,” The Diocese said in a statement provided to WKRG News 5. “Sexual misconduct by church clergy, employees and volunteers violates human dignity and the mission of the Catholic Church. The spiritual well-being of all victims, their families, and others in the community is of particular concern to the Church.”

The diocese said they continue to encourage anyone who may have been abused or is aware of abuse to report it, so “that we may help individuals in the healing process and better ensure the safety of all.”

WKRG News 5 has attempted to contact Gordon. So far, our efforts have been unsuccessful.

For those that have any concerns or allegations, the diocese encourages them to report to the authorities by calling local law enforcement or the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse hotline at 800-962-2873.

If you have any information related to Gordon, contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.