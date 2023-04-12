TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Schools will be let out for summer soon…well, maybe just for some parts of Florida.

A proposal that would create a year-round school pilot program for students in some counties began making its way through the Florida Legislature this month.

On Tuesday, the Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 1564. The bill states that if approved, the pilot program would launch next school year and would last for a period of four school years. The bill will now head to the Appropriations Committee on Education.

To determine which schools will participate in the year-round program, the Florida Education Commissioner will select a number of districts to participate.