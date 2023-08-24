ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

Deputies with ECSO were called to the 12000 block of Scenic Highway Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.

ECSO said an argument started inside a bar, Mugs n’ Jugs, between the suspect’s girlfriend and the victim. The argument allegedly turned physical outside when the suspect punched the victim, knocking her out before shooting her, according to officials.

The suspect was later identified as Christian Ketchup, 24, who was taken into custody and charged with homicide on Wednesday. His girlfriend, Rachel DeRise, 23, was arrested for battery on Thursday.

ECSO has not yet released the victim’s names. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call ECSO or Crime Stoppers.