WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released video of a multi-car crash Tuesday morning that began when a turtle tried to cross the road.

“We all can do better to protect the wildlife and natural inhabitants of our great state. Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species who call Florida home,” deputies wrote on Facebook. “Just preferably not in the middle of the road.”

The agency added that they wanted to “take this time to educate and protect those behind the wheel.”

“This morning’s crash was the result of a motorist stopping on 331 S to let a turtle cross the highway. A decision that caused a chain reaction affecting multiple vehicles including a large semi, which SURPRISE, don’t exactly stop on a dime. Or a silver dollar for that matter. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” deputies wrote. “While no ill intentions were meant, trying to avoid or assist an animal who has made its way onto a busy road can cause you or other drivers serious injuries.”

Driver’s should stay aware of their surroundings and how their decisions could impact other motorists, they added.

“We don’t advise causing a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction,” deputies wrote. “So, when you come across this predicament in the future and find yourself asking, “to swerve or not to swerve” or “to stop and protect” we hope the answer will now be an obvious one.”

Along with no serious injuries to humans, no reptiles were hurt in the incident.

“P.S. The turtle survived and is now living happily ever after in a pond where he will (hopefully) spend the rest of his days avoiding pavement of any kind,” deputies wrote.