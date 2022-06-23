PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures.

“Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being diverted. Please plan an alternate route,” Panama City police wrote on their Facebook page.

While metal bridges are designed to expand in the heat there comes a point where the bridge expands so much that officials consider it unsafe to cross.

This is far from the only problem the country is facing under the extreme heat. Earlier this week Texas officials warned that asphalt in some areas was melting.