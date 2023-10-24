TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and four others were injured after officials said they were electrocuted in a fountain at a Florida shopping center over the weekend.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Jupiter Police Department (JPD) were called to the Harbourside Place shopping center around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after a child was in distress in the fountains.

Officials said five people, including three children, were hurt and needed to be taken to hospitals.

JPD said the children were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and are continuing to recover.

One of the adult victims was released from the hospital. The other adult died at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A spokesperson for the shopping center told NBC’s WPTV that the electrocution incident happened in the fountains where there are signs stating no climbing and no swimming.

“When we arrived on the scene, the Jupiter Police Department and civilians were treating patients when we got here, so they got here very quick, and the community and Jupiter police were also involved in that, and that was a good thing,” Capt. Tom Reyes of the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, told WPBF.

The investigation is ongoing.