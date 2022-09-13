TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence had a blood alcohol level more than five times the legal limit, according to deputies.

According to an affidavit, deputies got a number of 911 calls about Michael Sewell, 42, driving a Nissan erratically in the area of East Lake Road and Eagle Cove Boulevard around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The deputy who pulled over Sewell noted his breath smelled like alcohol, he was unsteady on his feet and he had glassy and bloodshot eyes. He was unable to perform a field sobriety test, the affidavit said.

Sewell was transported to a facility in Clearwater and given a breathalyzer test. Deputies said he had a blood alcohol level of 0.418 on the first test and .0417 on the second, more than five times the legal limit of .08.

Sewell was arrested for driving under the influence BAL .15 or greater and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was released Monday after paying a $500 bond.