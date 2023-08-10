PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was charged for neglect of a 22-year-old non-verbal man with an intellectual disability on Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The victim’s caretaker, Jeffeth Garvey, 56, and his girlfriend, Antoinette Mundy, 59, allegedly forced the man to sleep outside on a couch, occasionally making him stay in a wood-like, makeshift hut in the backyard of the home.

According to an affidavit, a witness told authorities the victim was provided food to eat but instead, he preferred to eat trash from garbage cans.

Police said the victim was found in filth behind the St. Pete home. He was allegedly not allowed inside the home, had not bathed and was covered in feces.

Garvey and Mundy were both charged with neglect of a disabled adult. They are each being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The department stated in a press release that they cannot provide the relationship between the couple and the victim.