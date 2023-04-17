MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Cottondale man who attempted to cross Highway 231 in Jackson County was struck by two vehicles and killed, The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday night, troopers added.

The pedestrian was near Peanut Road when he attempted to cross and was struck by a sedan being driven by a 25-year-old woman from Marianna, troopers wrote. He was knocked to the ground and then struck by a second vehicle, a sedan being driven by a 25-year-old man from Sylacauga, Alabama, troopers said.

He died from his injuries, they added.

The crash is under investigation.