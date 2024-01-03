TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Workers at Tampa International Airport saved a cat that escaped in the Long-Term Garage on Thursday.

The cat “quietly tagged along” to the airport when its caretaker, Karen, was trying to catch a flight, according to a TPA post on Facebook. Karen didn’t know the cat, Sai, was in the car until she opened the door and the cat jumped out.

Sai’s mom, Hanna, moved to Germany to be with her husband stationed in the Army, and Karen was taking care of the cat.

Hanna’s friend asked the airport to help track down the cat. Airport police and the operations crew found the cat late Monday night.

Sai was reunited with the friend, who will watch the cat until Karen returns from her trip, the airport said.