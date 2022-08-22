MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, officials wrote in a news release.

Deputies responded and determined someone with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and couldn’t be found, they added.

In a Facebook post, sheriff’s officials said more information would be released about the drowning later today.