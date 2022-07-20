TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said.

WPTV reports a neighbor called police just after 10 p.m. Sunday after noticing blood coming from part of the condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums in West Palm Beach.

Officers responded and found the bodies of a 37-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a third person. Their names were not released.

Police did not say how the three individuals were killed, but investigators found a gun in a bedroom, according to WCTV.

A medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

Police said all three people lived at the condo, and called the situation a “domestic dispute.” There was no forced entry into the home.

“It was chaos,” one neighbor told WPTV. “There were like 15-20 cars and they had it all blocked off. None of the residents could get over there. It was a nightmare.”

“Disbelief, that’s my first thought. But my first reaction is fear,” neighbor Immanuel Smith told WCTV. “I feel like I can’t get away from the gun violence. I moved from a violent area to move back into a violent area.”