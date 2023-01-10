Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo.

UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo.

Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The woman was allegedly leaving the area on an exit ramp when her galloping horse moved suddenly, causing her to hit a pole.

The rider was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baker Area Community Center off of Highway 4.