MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man charged with killing a 92-year-old man is now in jail.

The Jackson County Sherrif’s Office reports that Juqon Douglas, 26, was arrested in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County Friday morning.

Marianna Police previously stated Douglas tried to rob Chatman Davis, leading to a fight in which he grabbed Davis’ gun and shot the veteran in 2018.

They stated he was on the run for more than four years.

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett stated that Douglas was a suspect for years before a formal indictment was issued.

Douglas is charged with murder and robbery with a firearm.