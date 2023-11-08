FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot and killed 58-year-old Jose Medina of Panama City, Fla. after a domestic violence call turned into a shootout with law enforcement.

Sheriff Eric Aden said deputies received a call around 6:30 a.m. on Monday from a woman in a townhome on Dunwoody Place. The woman told deputies she had a fight with her boyfriend and he threatened to kill her and himself in the home.

Two deputies responded and spoke to the woman. She told law enforcement Medina was inside the townhouse and had a weapon.

Deputies reportedly tried to speak with Medina and arrest him for threats made against the woman.

“At which time he retreated into a nearby bedroom to retrieve the firearm, tried to barricade our deputies outside, which he was unsuccessful,” Aden said. “He did draw his weapon. He did fire upon our deputies. Our deputy then returned fire, engaging the suspect and then ultimately killing him.”

Aden said he watched the body camera footage but did not specify how many shots were fired or struck Medina.

Both deputies and the homeowner who called 9-1-1 are okay. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation. Aden said the Major Crimes Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and the State Attorney’s Office will review the investigation.

“I can say that from our initial review, our officers act with complete heroism and certainly act with the training that it takes,” Aden said. “This all transpired in a matter of a few seconds and what might seem to them for a long period of time was literally split seconds.

“Our officers were absolutely brave in the face of adversity and a life-threatening incident. And so, we couldn’t be prouder of them, and we couldn’t be prouder of the training that we give our men and women to keep them alive. Because the number one thing is for them to come home to their families.”

Crime Scene Units and The Medical Examiners Office remained at the home until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.