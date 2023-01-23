MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight minors escaped from a Florida mental health clinic after a riot broke out among its residents.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that 50 of the 130 residents at the Sandy Pines Treatment Center got into a riot after a fight broke out.

Sandy Pines describes itself as a behavioral health treatment center for children and adolescents.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said three people were hurt in the riot, including a staff member.

“Those who took part in this incident broke windows, destroyed furniture and engaged in a large fight before a group of juveniles broke out of the facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

Eight minors escaped in the riot, but they were later caught and taken to a juvenile detention center in Fort Pierce on various charges, according to deputies. In total, 12 minors were arrested in the riot, including the escapees.