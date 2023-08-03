PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three swimmers were found dead after a search near NAS Pensacola, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to an emergency assist at NAS Pensacola Wednesday night, when one swimmer was found dead. Two others were recovered Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the three individuals were identified as family members of a U.S. Marine.

The sheriff’s office believes the three may have been swept away by rip currents.