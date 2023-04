TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple aircraft were damaged Thursday night after storms blew through a Florida airport, officials said.

A spokesman for Titusville Cocoa Airport Authority said three airplanes were flipped at the Merritt Island Airport during the storms at about 11 p.m.

Around eight other aircraft were damaged as well.

Photos released by the airport authority showed some of the damage.

(Credit: Titusville Cocoa Airport Authority)

Officials said no injuries were reported. The airport remains open.