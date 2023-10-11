NOMA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 2-year-old was critically injured when he was struck by a red sedan Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. in Noma, Fla. They added that a 20-year-old Bonifay woman was driving the sedan and was “unable to observe a small child that was in the center of the roadway.”

The boy was struck by the vehicle and the transported via helicopter to a hospital. Troopers added that the boy had critical injuries was was in stable condition at the hospital.