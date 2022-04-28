PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — Authorities are still investigating a pair of central Florida crashes involving two Bay County helicopters.

The choppers belong to Coastal Helicopters, off of Highway 231.

Coastal Helicopters contracts with places all over the country, conducting aerial spraying.

Authorities say one of the choppers was spraying for invasive aquatic weeds around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning around Lake Apopka when it crashed into the water.

The pilot was rescued without injury.

The second chopper crash is still a mystery. crews found it in lake Apopka at 6:45 p.m. in the evening, 12 hours after the first crash word about why it was there or what happened to cause that crash.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating both crashes.