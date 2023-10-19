SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at a veterinary hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to the SCSO, deputies responded at about 5:10 p.m. to KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care in the 3900 block of Clark Road following reports of shots fired.

Deputies entered the business and found two women inside with gunshot wounds.

The suspect died on scene, deputies said. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died.

Deputies said after the shooting, they were made aware of a social media post that was made before the shooting and believe the two could be connected.

No other details were immediately available.

Note: The sheriff’s office initially said in a news release that they believed the suspect was a former employee, but later sent out an updated news release that removed that information. This story has been updated.