TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize.
Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.
According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five white numbers but did not match the golden Mega Ball, which would have earned the estimated jackpot of $830 Million. The lottery ticket sold in Florida did not include a Megaplier which would have increased the ticket’s value to $3 million.
Players in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio also successfully matched all five white numbers to win $1 million. Only one of the nine million-dollar winning tickets included the Megaplier. That ticket was sold in Ohio.
|MATCH
|TOTAL WINNERS
|PRIZE
|MEGAPLIER WINNERS
|MEGAPLIER PRIZE
|ODDS
|All 6 numbers
|0
|Jackpot
|1 in 302,575,350
|5 white numbers
|9
|$1 million
|1
|$3 million
|1 in 12,607,306
|4 white numbers + Mega Ball
|156
|$10,000
|36
|$30,000
|1 in 931,001
|4 white numbers
|4,057
|$500
|683
|$1,500
|1 in 38,792
|3 white numbers + Mega Ball
|10,977
|$200
|1,819
|$600
|1 in 14,547
|3 white numbers
|263,598
|$10
|43,630
|$30
|1 in 606
|2 white numbers + Mega Ball
|229,921
|$10
|38,394
|$30
|1 in 693
|1 white number + Mega Ball
|1,820,119
|$4
|305,468
|$12
|1 in 89
|Mega Ball
|4,446,493
|$2
|747,150
|$6
|1 in 37
The giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing.
The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.
The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.