ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children on board.

Currently, 13 children have reportedly sustained minor neck and back injuries and were taken to local hospitals. Troopers said the school bus manager is on the scene contacting parents.

The crash is under investigation.