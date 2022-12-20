Updated at 11:45 a.m.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning.

It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard.

Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach Road. PCBPD believes an eastbound silver van tried to turn left onto Griffin Boulevard and pulled in front of Savage.

According to PCBPD, Savage swerved to avoid the crash, clipped the front bumper of the van, and hit a metal utility pole on the shoulder of the road.

Paramedics took Savage to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay where he died from his injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

—————————————

A previous version of the story is below:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A car crash at the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard has forced first responders to close both westbound lanes of Back Beach Rd. as they work the crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Panama City Beach officials say one person was severely injured in the crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for quite some time. Drivers are encouraged to take another route if possible.