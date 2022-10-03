POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash along State Road 540 Sunday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the two-vehicle crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in an unincorporated area of Winter Haven east of the intersection with Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven.

Investigators said Tiffany Flannagan, 31, of Winter Haven, was driving her black 2019 Chevy Malibu at a high rate of speed when she crossed over the grassy median and collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Flannagan’s Chevy caught on fire following the impact, an accident report said, but nearby witnesses were able to extinguish it quickly. Flannagan was found dead at the scene.

Deputies added the driver of the second vehicle suffered a broken leg and was transported to a local hospital.

A portion of SR 540 was closed for approximately three hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.