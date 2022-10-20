ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish.

Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the second-degree murder of Alana Michelle Zucarro, who was reported missing by her family on March 20, 2019.

McPhearson was arrested on March 27 in West Baton Rouge Parish for an unrelated offense.

During questioning, he provided West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office investigators with information relative to murdering Zuccaro, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Officials said.

Search crews acting on information received located her body in a wooded area off Highway 103 between Port Barre and Washington,” the sheriff’s office said in a 2019 Facebook post.

They used helicopters, search teams, and K9s to locate whereabouts and to help bring her home,” St. Landry Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a CrimeStoppers Facebook post dated April 4.

Sentencing for McPhearson is set for November 2.