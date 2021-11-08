Florida man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Washington Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Christopher Duffy, 36, in 2019 after getting reports about the abuse from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Duffy was arrested and charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

On Sept. 28, a jury found him guilty of sexual abuse.