TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida officer was beaten unconscious in a vicious attack at the police headquarters in Doral on Tuesday night, NBC 6 reported.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance video of the attack on Thursday. It shows Nestor Rodriguez, 32, punching an officer in the face repeatedly.

Police said Rodriguez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. While being booked and fingerprinted, he refused to follow orders and started punching the officer. The beatdown continued after the officer lost consciousness, police said.

The attack ended when a group of officers intervened and took him to the ground.

Police said Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital, then booked into jail. He faces charges of battery on an officer, felony battery, and resisting an officer with violence.

The officer is recovering from his injuries at home, police said.

“This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts,” said Miami-Dade Police Department director, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez. “After speaking to the officer, he wished to share his violent encounter. This dangerous subject must be held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law. Join me in praying for the officer’s recovery.”