PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lots of people in the Panhandle took the opportunity on Tuesday to use fireworks that fly or explode but if they do it today or any day the rest of the week, they’re breaking the law.

In 2020, Florida passed a law allowing people to set off flying or exploding fireworks three days during the year, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the 4th of July.

You may be tempted to use some of your stash of fireworks you still have left over from last night, but understand, if you do, you could face a misdemeanor charge, not to mention, putting people in danger.

“We had a good day yesterday, I was working throughout the city so there were fireworks galore but that season is now over and let’s just with the temperatures, the weather, and the lack of rain, it’s just safer not to do them wait for the next firework season,” Panama City Police Department Lieutenant Richard Thorne said.

If you want to report someone for illegally setting-off fireworks, call your nearest law enforcement agency’s non-emergency line. Do not call 911 unless it’s an emergency.