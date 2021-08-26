FBI offering $20K reward for information in 12-year-old Georgia boy’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Georgia boy.

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the indictment and arrest of the person or people responsible for murdering 12-year-old Cortez Richardson.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Richardson was shot and killed while he was riding in the back seat of a car near the intersection of Luna Drive and Floyd Road in Columbus, Georgia.

Police say Richardson and his family were on their way home from dinner when the shooting happened. According to police, the family was caught in gunfire being exchanged between two other vehicles at the intersection. Police say the two vehicles exchanging gunfire were a white sedan and a white SUV.

Investigators say the Richardson family were innocent victims caught in a dispute between the individuals in the two suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the FBI Atlanta/ Columbus Resident Agency at 706-596-9603 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.