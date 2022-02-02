BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Brookhaven police arrested a father and son for allegedly shooting at a FedEx driver in January.

The Daily Leader reported Gregory Charles Case and his son, Brandon Case, turned themselves in to Brookhaven police on Tuesday.

Police said the delivery driver was exiting the Case’s driveway on Junior Trail at 7:30 p.m. on January 24 after making a delivery. They said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the vehicle from exiting the drive.

The FedEx driver fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered I-55.

Brookhaven police worked with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) on the case. They contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to see if federal charges would be pending.

Gregory Case has been charged with conspiracy and is being held on a $75,000 bond. Brandon Case has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Both men were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.