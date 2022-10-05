HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.

Loretta Lynn has touched lives from across the world, but especially those in Humphreys County where she holds an extra special place in the hearts of the community that she called home. As news spread of the icon’s death, fans of all ages visited the grounds of her ranch, taking photos and adding flowers to a memorial outside of the mansion.

Despite the country music singer’s fame, Loretta was simply a neighbor to those in the small community.

“She was a sweet person. Back in the day when I was younger we could see her in Walmart and everybody would be so ecstatic to see her and her husband was so down to earth so they were really good people,” Lisa Box told News 2.

Loretta’s support over the years immeasurable for the county most recently helping raise money for flood victims like Box who brought her grandchildren to drop off flowers for the mourning family.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis led an escort for Loretta shortly after noon as she was transported in a black SUV to Luff-Bowen funeral home.

The sheriff said he served as security for the country music trailblazer during local shows. He described Loretta as family while agreeing with others that the support Loretta’s family has shown over the years is immeasurable, especially during the deadly flooding.

“When bad things happen in our county our people come out, she was one of them,” Sheriff Davis said. “She jumped out, her heart showed, this family’s heart showed. They were willing to help others.”

The family plans to hold a private burial on the ranch grounds, while plans for a public memorial service are forthcoming.