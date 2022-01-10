Explosives found at Florida man’s home after arrest at rally

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged after authorities say they found an active explosive in his bag after he was spotted running away from a Jan. 6 anniversary rally.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says 22-year-old Garrett Smith was near a political assembly supporting a jailed Oath Keeper charged with participating in the Capitol riot last year.

Authorities say they also searched his home and found another pipe explosive, hand grenade-style explosives and nails.

Smith did not place the explosive device he made or detonate it at Thursday’s rally in the courthouse parking lot. He was arrested on two charges Friday.