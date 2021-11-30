Domestic violence suspect found dead after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A St. Andrews man is dead after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife.

Neighbors said they had been looking out for the victim since she moved in.

Anytime the Dagens saw a white truck at their neighbor’s house, they said they went on high alert.

Their neighbor had warned them about possible trouble.

“She had said that they had gotten a divorce and that if we saw the white truck over there, she kind of felt antsy about him coming over all the time, and I guess he lives on Cincinnati just a couple of blocks away,” Elizabeth Dagen said.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dagen said they saw the white truck parked at 1706 Billings Avenue.

“We heard her screaming and I kind of peaked out of the blind and I saw her coming up on the porch and she was holding her neck and she was screaming, ‘he’s trying to kill me, he’s trying to kill me,'” Dagen said.

Dagen said her neighbor told her the man had a gun. She also said the woman had stab wounds on her throat and chest. Her hand was apparently slashed during a struggle for the knife.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital. The man, reportedly her ex-husband, fled to his home.

Police tried to get him to surrender for more than two hours, then decided to go in.

“We were able to breach, or make an entry point into the house, and members of our SWAT team entered the residence and discovered the individual that we were in search of deceased inside the house from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Police Chief Mark Smith said.

This is being considered a domestic violence case. The investigation is still ongoing, and police haven’t released the names of those involved.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the victim was being treated in the hospital.