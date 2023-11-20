DEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On November 19, 2023, deputies responded to Billy Rush Rd, Deville, LA in reference to a possible parental kidnapping.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that Jonathan Lane Lemmons, white male, 12 years of age, left the area with his mother, Jenny Lynn Moran. Deputies were advised that Mrs. Moran does not have parental rights to the child.

According to some witnesses , the two were seen together on foot around 4:00 PM. Jonathan Lemmons was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue shorts. He has brown eyes, brown hair with a mullet hairstyle. His mother is approximately 5’5” tall approximately 150 pounds and has long dark hair and unknown clothing description.

Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to conduct their investigation. After following up on leads and interviewing witnesses, it is believed they are still in the Deville area.

Detectives and Patrol Deputies continue to search the area for the two. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jenny Moran for simple kidnapping and criminal trespass. If anyone has any information or encounters, the two please call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Det. James Rachal at 318-641-6000.